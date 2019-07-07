A 19-year-old Madison man was taken to the hospital after being shot on the North Side late Friday night, according to Madison police.
Officers responded to a report of a person shot near 3500 Packers Avenue at 11:58 p.m.
The man who was shot was found at the scene and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Madison police have not identified any suspects. Police believe the incident was isolated and that there is not a larger threat to the public.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.