Police siren lights (copy)
iStock

A 19-year-old Madison man was taken to the hospital after being shot on the North Side late Friday night, according to Madison police. 

Officers responded to a report of a person shot near 3500 Packers Avenue at 11:58 p.m. 

The man who was shot was found at the scene and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Madison police have not identified any suspects. Police believe the incident was isolated and that there is not a larger threat to the public. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.