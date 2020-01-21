Madison man stopped in damaged car arrested for 6th drunken driving offense, police say

A Madison man stopped in a damaged car early Sunday was arrested for his sixth offense of drunken driving, Madison police reported.
Police made a traffic stop of a car with significant front-end damage shortly after 12:15 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Highway 30, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Driver Dustin A. Cain, 39, had a cut above his eye and told police his girlfriend struck him and he ran over a stop sign in Fitchburg, but Fitchburg police could not locate a downed stop sign, and it was not immediately known how the car was damaged, DeSpain said.
Just prior to the traffic stop, a citizen had called in to report Cain’s car was speeding and driving recklessly, DeSpain said.
