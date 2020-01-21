You are the owner of this article.
Madison man stopped in damaged car arrested for 6th drunken driving offense, police say

Dustin A. Cain booking photo

Dustin A. Cain.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Madison man stopped in a damaged car early Sunday was arrested for his sixth offense of drunken driving, Madison police reported.

Police made a traffic stop of a car with significant front-end damage shortly after 12:15 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Highway 30, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Driver Dustin A. Cain, 39, had a cut above his eye and told police his girlfriend struck him and he ran over a stop sign in Fitchburg, but Fitchburg police could not locate a downed stop sign, and it was not immediately known how the car was damaged, DeSpain said.

Just prior to the traffic stop, a citizen had called in to report Cain’s car was speeding and driving recklessly, DeSpain said.

