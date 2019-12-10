Police siren lights light bar squad car
A Madison man showed up at a local hospital on Monday afternoon with a stab wound and little information on how it happened, Madison police reported.

The 23-year-old man said he had been at a party inside an apartment, and that most in attendance were people he did not know, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The man said two men began to fight and he decided to leave, and on the way out, he felt a "sharp a--pain" in his shoulder, DeSpain said.

He soon realized he had been stabbed, suffering a wound that required a couple of stitches, DeSpain said.

The man was unable to provide significant details, like specifically where the incident took place — he thought it might have been somewhere on North Thompson Drive, DeSpain said.

