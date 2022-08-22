 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking alert top story

Madison man shot Sunday night on Allied Drive

  • 0
Police siren
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A Madison man was taken to the hospital following a shooting Sunday night, police said Monday.

Officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Allied Drive about 9:15 p.m. and found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Monday police said the victim and suspected shooter are known to one another.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics