Madison man shot Sunday night on Allied Drive

A Madison man was taken to the hospital following a shooting Sunday night, police said Monday.
Officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Allied Drive about 9:15 p.m. and found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Monday police said the victim and suspected shooter are known to one another.
David Wahlberg | Wisconsin State Journal
David Wahlberg is the health and medicine reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.
