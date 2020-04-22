Madison man shot and arrested for cocaine dealing arrested again after fleeing officers, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 19-year-old Madison man who was shot in the leg several weeks ago, and arrested for possession with intent to deliver cocaine, was jailed after trying to elude officers on Tuesday, Madison police reported.

After a caller reported possible drug dealing taking place on Moose Trail, the North District Neighborhood Resource officer attempted to pull over a car leaving the area, but it accelerated, going an estimated 60 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

While that officer didn’t chase the vehicle, other members of the North District's Community Police Team also were on the call, and performed a high-risk traffic stop when the car did pull over on Barby Lane, DeSpain said.

Jacory D. Hillery, 19, of Madison, then was arrested on tentative charges of knowingly fleeing an officer and bail jumping.

The shooting that injured Hillery last month remains under investigation, DeSpain said.

