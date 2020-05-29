Madison man sexually assaulted, abused teen girl he met on online dating site, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Madison man has been arrested for sexually assaulting and physically abusing a teen girl he met on an online dating site, Madison police reported.

The department’s SWAT team served a warrant in the 4800 block of Camden Road last Friday about 2:15 p.m., taking Vincent L. Beard, 33, into custody, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Beard was tentatively charged with physical abuse of a child–causing bodily harm, strangulation or suffocation of a child, false imprisonment of a child, disorderly conduct while armed, and many counts of sexual assault of a child.

The 17-year-old girl, who was a runaway, told police she met Beard through an online dating site when she was 16, and moved in with him.

