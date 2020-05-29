Madison man sexually assaulted, abused teen girl he met on online dating site, police say

A Madison man has been arrested for sexually assaulting and physically abusing a teen girl he met on an online dating site, Madison police reported.
The department’s SWAT team served a warrant in the 4800 block of Camden Road last Friday about 2:15 p.m., taking Vincent L. Beard, 33, into custody, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Beard was tentatively charged with physical abuse of a child–causing bodily harm, strangulation or suffocation of a child, false imprisonment of a child, disorderly conduct while armed, and many counts of sexual assault of a child.
The 17-year-old girl, who was a runaway, told police she met Beard through an online dating site when she was 16, and moved in with him.
