Madison man settles excessive police force suit on day he's arrested on UW-Madison campus

On the day he was arrested on multiple warrants and for allegedly making racially tinged threats at a UW-Madison dorm and resisting police, David Clash-Miller, 20, and his attorneys signed an agreement to pay him and them $1.1 million to settle a federal civil rights suit related to his violent 2017 arrest by Madison police.

The settlement with the city of Madison's insurer comes a little less than a year after Clash-Miller's attorney's filed the lawsuit claiming police used excessive force to arrest the then-17-year-old foster child who was experiencing a mental health crisis on June 3, 2019.

It has not been filed in court and it's not clear that it will be. The Wisconsin State Journal learned of it Thursday from a source not authorized to discuss the matter and one of Clash-Miller's attorneys, Bob Gingras, confirmed it Friday.

According to the lawsuit, officers Andrew Slawek and Chad Joswiak were dispatched to Clash-Miller's foster home after his foster parents and a school liaison officer organized a police escort to a mental health facility because the boy had failed to take his medication and was acting irrationally at home and at school.

As Clash-Miller was walking toward officers with his phone, and after passing Slawek, Slawek wrapped his arms around Clash-Miller from behind, then slammed him against a door, the lawsuit says. He then threw Clash-Miller onto a couch, choked him and pressed his hand into Clash-Miller's face.

Officers ultimately restrained Clash-Miller on a couch as he struggled and spit on officers, a police investigation showed, and Sgt. Joe Engler put a hood over his head and delivered several blows to his head before has taken into custody.

The incident was caught on home surveillance video and shared widely on social media.

“Unfortunately, even today, there are some police officers that act as bullies instead of guardians of peace and safety," Clash-Miller's attorneys Bob Gingras and Jessica Giesen said in a statement. "The settlement in this case will compensate David for the injuries he suffered in this traumatic event and send a message that using unwarranted, excessive force will not go unpunished. It is our hope and David’s hope that this settlement will not just help David but will also help to prevent future abuse by those with power.”

Madison city attorney Mike Haas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story will be updated.