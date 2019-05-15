A Madison man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison after being convicted for drug and gun possession crimes.
James Turner, 32, was sentenced in federal court in Madison on Tuesday by US District Judge James Peterson.
He pleaded guilty in March to charges of possessing drugs with the intent to distribute and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Turner was sentenced to two concurrent two-year prison terms, and he will also be under supervised release for three years after prison.
The US Attorney's Office said in a news release that Turner was stopped for speeding and erratic driving by the State Patrol on Nov. 11, 2018 while he was driving in Dane County.
Turner was arrested when he reached for a loaded revolver on the passenger seat. A search of the car turned up 27.5 grams of cocaine.