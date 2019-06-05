A 20-year-old Madison man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for his role in a 2018 armed robbery.
According to an indictment, Johnell Britt, along with 21-year-old Lamontay Rivera, robbed the Subway store at 4692 Cottage Grove Road on Aug. 20 while armed with a handgun. They were identified through surveillance footage, physical evidence found in their vehicle and DNA, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Both Britt and Rivera, also of Madison, pleaded guilty to armed robbery in March.
Britt was previously convicted of attempted armed robbery in a connection to a 2016 incident in which an accomplice shot another teenager.
In a letter to the court, Britt said the loss of his father left him vulnerable to peer pressure while growing up in Chicago and that since being jailed he has earned his GED and is focused on being a better person.
District Judge William M. Conley sentenced Britt on Monday to seven years behind bars in accordance with a negotiated plea agreement that makes him eligible for new rehabilitation programs.
Rivera is still awaiting a sentencing hearing.