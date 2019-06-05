A 20-year-old Madison man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for his role in a 2018 armed robbery.

According to an indictment, Johnell Britt, along with 21-year-old Lamontay Rivera, robbed the Subway store at 4692 Cottage Grove Road on Aug. 20 while armed with a handgun. They were identified through surveillance footage, physical evidence found in their vehicle and DNA, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Armed robbery charges brought against Madison men

Both Britt and Rivera, also of Madison, pleaded guilty to armed robbery in March.

Britt was previously convicted of attempted armed robbery in a connection to a 2016 incident in which an accomplice shot another teenager.

In a letter to the court, Britt said the loss of his father left him vulnerable to peer pressure while growing up in Chicago and that since being jailed he has earned his GED and is focused on being a better person.

District Judge William M. Conley sentenced Britt on Monday to seven years behind bars in accordance with a negotiated plea agreement that makes him eligible for new rehabilitation programs.

Rivera is still awaiting a sentencing hearing.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Data journalist for the Wisconsin State Journal. Covers energy and transportation, among other things. Rhymes with Lubbock. Contact him at 608-252-6146.

View comments