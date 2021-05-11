Madison man sentenced to seven years for armed robbery

A 29-year-old Madison man with a history of gun crimes — including pointing a gun at a police officer — was sentenced Monday to seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty in February to the armed robbery of a Near East Side coffee shop last year.

Nathaniel W. Homestead also pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and ordered to complete three years of supervision after his prison sentence is up, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Wisconsin.

During the robbery of Ground Zero Coffee, 744 Williamson St., on July 19, Homestead raised his shirt and revealed a handgun in his waistband, an employee gave him cash from the register, and he fled. Madison police arrested him a few blocks away and found the handgun in a backpack at a nearby beach.

Homestead later told investigators he was motivated to rob the store to get money to quickly purchase drugs, and was under the influence of methamphetamine and crack cocaine at the time, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.