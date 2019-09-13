A Madison man who pleaded guilty in June to bringing a 15-year-old Tennessee girl to his home for sex was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in federal prison.
U.S. District Judge William Conley told Bryan Rogers, 32, that Rogers had targeted an extremely vulnerable victim, someone who had told Rogers that she was the victim of ongoing sexual abuse, but instead of helping her by reporting the abuse to authorities he further victimized her.
Conley sentenced Rogers to 135 months in prison, more than the 10-year mandatory minimum sentence Rogers faced after pleading guilty to transporting a minor across state lines for an illegal sexual purpose. The prison sentence will be followed by 15 years of supervised release.
Because the prison sentence was less than 15 years, Rogers waived his right to appeal it under the terms of a plea agreement.
Rogers had met the girl through an online gaming platform, and that led to conversations of a sexual nature, prosecutors said. Rogers also learned from the girl that she was being sexually abused by an adult. Rogers convinced her to make a video of the abuse as evidence, despite the girl's reluctance to do so.
Rogers had been initially charged with coercing the girl to make the video, but that charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
The video, which Rogers and the girl later sent to the FBI, led to charges against her alleged assailant.
On Jan. 14, Rogers went to Madisonville, Tennessee, and picked up the girl from her home, then drove her to his home on Madison's North Side, where he kept her hidden.
Her disappearance made national news as the girl's parents appealed for her return.
Investigators eventually interviewed Rogers on Jan. 31, and he admitted he had been in contact with the girl, but denied meeting her in person or picking her up from Tennessee. But police later that day found the girl in a closet at the home of Rogers' mother, where he lived in a basement bedroom. The girl told police Rogers had brought her to his home, where they had sex. She said that during her two weeks in Wisconsin, she hid in Rogers' closet or in the trunk of his car while he was at work.