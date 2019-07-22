A 29-year-old Madison felon was sentenced to 3 years and one month in federal prison Thursday for being in possession of a firearm.
The man, Christopher Tibbs, had pleaded guilty to possessing the firearm in April 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
U.S. District Judge James Peterson sentenced Tibbs at the top of the range for this offense. Peterson's reasoning was that the situation in which Tibbs had the gun was "an inch away from something going really wrong," the Department of Justice said.
In Dec. 2018, Madison police responded to reports of a man with a gun inside of Connections Night Club on the Far East Side.
While searching the scene, officers found a gun inside of a car that Tibbs was in. There was also a magazine the the back seat where Tibbs was sitting, the Department of Justice reported.
Tibbs was charged because of an investigation conducted by the Madison Police Department.
Peterson noted that his number one job when making sentencing decisions is keeping the community safe.