Madison man sentenced to 6 years in federal prison for illegal gun possession, authorities say

A Madison man was sentenced Tuesday to 6 years in federal prison for illegal gun possession, authorities reported.

Devin Crayton, 33, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced by Judge James Peterson, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

Crayton was handling a firearm and fired it in his girlfriend’s residence on or about Jan. 11. He was arrested later that morning and officers executing a search warrant found an unloaded Taurus 9mm handgun, a magazine containing four live rounds, and a bullet hole from the upstairs hallway down into the living area, as well as a stolen police captain’s badge and handcuff case, O’Shea said.

Crayton is a convicted felon who has been imprisoned in Nevada, and is prohibited from possessing a firearm, O’Shea said.

Crayton told police that that he likes “car shopping” (stealing from vehicles) and that the police badge was in a bag that he took. He also admitted that he was handling the gun when it discharged in the house, O’Shea said.

Crayton said it was a negligent discharge and he only briefly handled it, but a witness told police that Crayton always carried the gun, that he had pointed it at her before, and that he fired it in the house to wake people up as he was trying to get methamphetamine, O’Shea said.

Also considered at Crayton’s sentencing was a March 27 arrest in which he possessed two handguns and a short barrel shotgun, O’Shea said.

At sentencing, Peterson said that the most aggravating factor of the case was that after Crayton’s Jan. 11 arrest, he spent two months in jail on state charges and after being released immediately got more guns. The judge also was skeptical of Crayton’s claims that this was a negligent discharge, that at 33 he can no longer blame his conduct on a difficult childhood, and that he had a bad criminal record, O’Shea said.