Madison man sentenced to 4 years in prison for firing gun in park

A Madison man was sentenced to four years in federal prison Tuesday for firing a gun in Brittingham Park when people were present in July 2020.

Tyrone L. Jackson, 55, of Madison, plead guilty on Jan. 24 to possessing a firearm in a school zone. Chief U.S. District Judge James Peterson sentenced him Tuesday for the charge. He was within 1,000 feet of One City School's campus when he had the gun.

On July 6, 2020, Jackson showed up at Brittingham Park, leaned over another man's car and pointed a black handgun at him, the man told Madison police.

Multiple people on scene told police they heard a gunshot. A parking enforcement officer said six to eight people scattered to different vehicles after the shot, according to the state Department of Justice.

Officers found a loaded handgun under bushes in the area, and DNA on the matched Jackson, the DOJ said.

It was illegal for Jackson to have a firearm because of prior felony convictions, the DOJ said. He was also on probation at the time of the incident.

Peterson cited Jackson's criminal history, including a history with firearms, in determining his sentence. He said it was dangerous to use a gun to intimidate someone.

Jackson will spend one year on extended supervision out in the community after his four-year sentence, Peterson ruled.

