Madison man sentenced to 4 years in federal prison for trafficking Utah girl

A Madison man will spend four years in federal prison for allegedly arranging hotel rooms, posting ads on a sex website and transporting a 16-year-old Utah girl as part of a sex trafficking operation last year, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday.
U.S. District Judge James Peterson sentenced Jason J. Jordan to four years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release after the 49-year-old man pleaded guilty in October to conspiracy to traffic a minor, DOJ said in a statement.
The victim met another Wisconsin man in late 2020 in Utah, where she had been essentially homeless for several weeks, the statement said. The man bought the teenager, then 16 years old, a train ticket to Wisconsin in January 2021 where she met Jordan, according to DOJ.
Jordan is an associate of the other man, who wasn't identified in the statement, according to DOJ. Over the course of three weeks in Wisconsin, Jordan transported the teenager to hotel rooms he rented, collected money from the victim and posted ads on a commercial sex website, the statement said.
The victim was found in a Middleton hotel room alone, which had been rented in Jordan's name, after management of the hotel reported to police a guest who overstayed a reservation, according to DOJ. The case was investigated by the Middleton Police Department and the FBI, the statement said.