A Madison man was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for receiving a stolen gun in 2022.

Aidan Johnson, 20, was arrested along with two other men last June, three months after police say he a Glock 19X from another person. On March 14, Johnson pleaded guilty to the offense.

In the time between the theft and his arrest, Johnson allegedly posted photos and videos of himself with the 9mm gun on social media.

The criminal complaint states that Johnson received and possessed the Glock 19x "knowing and having reasonable cause to believe that the firearm was stolen, and such firearm having previously been shipped or transported in interstate and foreign commerce."

According to a release from the United States Attorney's Office, Western District of Wisconsin Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson "balanced Johnson’s youth and potential with the dangers he posed to the community" in delivering the sentence. Judge Peterson added that Johnson's social media presented a "fantasy life of dealing drugs" and "being a gangster."

Johnson's prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.