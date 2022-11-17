 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison man sentenced to 3½ years in federal prison on gun crime

A 30-year-old man who fled police last year after a high-speed chase was sentenced to 3½ years in federal prison Thursday for being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. attorney's office for the western district of Wisconsin said.

Raymond Poore, 30, pleaded guilty to the charge on Aug. 3. On Nov. 18, 2021, he was a passenger in a car that led police on a high-speed chase on the Beltline and in Monona before police used a spike strip to disable it. He and the driver, Jontrae M. Larsen, 21, tried to flee on foot but were captured and Poore was found to have a 9-millimeter handgun, authorities said.

Poore’s criminal history includes two felony convictions in 2011, one for aggravated battery and the other for armed burglary.

Larsen pleaded guilty to fleeing police on Aug. 17 and was sentenced to a year in state prison and a year of supervision.

