A Madison man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision for a 2017 sexual assault.

In January, a Dane County jury found Kevin J. McDowell, 39, guilty of second-degree sexual assault by use of force. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, this is McDowell’s 57th criminal conviction.

The victim of the sexual assault was examined at a hospital. McDowell’s DNA was found on the victim, and matched DNA from another sexual assault kit tested as part of the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI), the Justice Department said. In court, the jury was presented with evidence from the initiative.

“This sentence ensures that the defendant who committed this serious violent crime will be behind bars for a long time,” state Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement.

“Thank you to the brave survivor who reported to law enforcement and the many criminal justice professionals whose work brought the defendant to justice.”