Madison man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for selling crack cocaine, heroin

A Madison man who had a previous prison term shortened by presidential clemency is going back to federal prison for 20 years after being convicted of selling crack cocaine and heroin.
The Madison-based U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement U.S. Chief Judge James Peterson sentenced Danny Turner on Thursday to 20 years in prison after the 40-year-old man was convicted by a jury last July on several drug and firearm charges.
On five occasions in January and February of 2020, Turner sold drugs to an undercover police officer, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, and "fought with the arresting officer while possessing a loaded firearm and more crack cocaine."
In 2008, Turner was also convicted by a jury and received a 17½-year prison sentence for selling crack cocaine. The sentence was reduced by about seven years when President Barack Obama in 2016 commuted Turner's sentence to end in October 2018.
Turner was among 98 people in October 2016 who had federal sentences shortened, mostly for drug-related offenses.
Because Turner has three or more felony drug trafficking convictions, he received 15 years in prison for the new conviction as a mandatory minimum sentence under the federal Armed Career Criminal Act, the U.S. Attorney's Office said, and a 5-year sentence was added for possessing a firearm "in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime."
Over two terms in the White House, Obama shortened 1,715 federal prison sentences — more than any other president — with the vast majority coming in the final months of his presidency.
