Madison man sentenced to 2 years in prison for illegal gun possession

A Madison man was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for possessing a fire arm as a felon.

Dwayne Peeples, 42 of Madison, pleaded guilty of possession of a firearm as a felon on June 15. He had previously been convicted of multiple felonies, including a 2006 conviction for distributing crack cocaine. He was released from prison in that case in 2016 and completed supervision in 2019.

Officers with the Madison Police Department stopped a car in which Peeples was a passenger after they observed him conduct a drug deal in Penn Park, according to a statement by U.S. District Attorney Timothy O'Shea. Officers searched the car and located a 9mm firearm along with a loaded magazine in a bag belonging to Peeples, after a police K9 indicated the presence of controlled substances in the vehicle. The magazine contained five rounds of hollow-point ammunition.

U.S. District Judge William M. Conley noted that Peeples possessed the firearm under extremely suspicious circumstances, and that the type of ammunition in the magazine can cause extensive damage, during the sentencing. Conley stated a custodial sentence was also warranted because of Peeples’ non-compliance with pre-trial supervision.