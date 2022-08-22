Madison man sentenced to 15 months for illegal possession of ammunition

A Madison man was sentenced Friday to 15 months in prison for possession of ammunition as a felon, the District Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin announced Monday.

Robert Coney, 50 of Madison, pleaded guilty to this charge on May 12.

Madison police officers were dispatched to Brittingham Park on calls of shots fired in May 2020. According to witnesses, Coney was at the park arguing with other men, then left the park and returned a short time later, according to a statement released by the office of District Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea, for the Western District of Wisconsin.

Detectives analyzed several videos of the incident and were able to identify Coney as firing a handgun, and a spent shell casing was recovered in the area, O'Shea said.

At the time of the offense Coney had prior felony convictions for armed robbery, aggravated battery, and drug trafficking. When Coney was arrested in May 2020, officers found 36 baggies of crack cocaine in his pocket, O'Shea said.

At sentencing, U.S. District Judge William Conley found that Coney fired a handgun in a public park and toward others involved in a dispute. Conley also said that Coney’s possession of the cocaine when arrested was an aggravating factor, as was his decision to return to the park with the gun.

Conley ordered Coney to complete three years of supervision after release from prison and a charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine was dismissed as a part of the plea agreement.