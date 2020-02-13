You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Madison man sent to federal prison for dealing methamphetamine

Madison man sent to federal prison for dealing methamphetamine

{{featured_button_text}}

A Dane County methamphetamine dealer was sentenced to five years in federal prison Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge William M. Conley sentenced Jermaine Stamps, 33, of Madison to time in prison and four years of supervised release for possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute – a charge to which Stamps pleaded guilty in October.

Stamps sold methamphetamine to an undercover officer five times between June and July, and on July 18, the Dane County Narcotics Task Force searched his apartment on a warrant.

During the search, they found 64 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded Glock 9 mm pistol and over $1,000 in cash, U.S. District Attorney for Western Wisconsin Scott Blader said in a statement.

Stamps admitted he had been selling narcotics for five years and recently began selling methamphetamine, Blader said.

Stamps' sentencing was the result of an investigation by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force. 

Blue Mounds homicide, East teacher child porn case top recent notable crimes in Madison area

+10 Blue Mounds homicide, East teacher child porn case top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics