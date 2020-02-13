Madison man sent to federal prison for dealing methamphetamine

A Dane County methamphetamine dealer was sentenced to five years in federal prison Wednesday.
U.S. District Judge William M. Conley sentenced Jermaine Stamps, 33, of Madison to time in prison and four years of supervised release for possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute – a charge to which Stamps pleaded guilty in October.
Stamps sold methamphetamine to an undercover officer five times between June and July, and on July 18, the Dane County Narcotics Task Force searched his apartment on a warrant.
During the search, they found 64 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded Glock 9 mm pistol and over $1,000 in cash, U.S. District Attorney for Western Wisconsin Scott Blader said in a statement.
You have free articles remaining.
Stamps admitted he had been selling narcotics for five years and recently began selling methamphetamine, Blader said.
Stamps' sentencing was the result of an investigation by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force.