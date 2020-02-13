Madison man scammed out of $4K thinking he was talking to police, authorities say

A Madison man was scammed out of $4,000 thinking he was talking to police who convinced him that he had outstanding warrants and had to post bail, Madison police reported.

The victim, on consecutive days, took out gift cards and provided their numbers to the "officers" who had called him, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

During the first call on Sunday, he was told he could "post" 10% of his $10,000 bail through a gift card and "Officer Matt Harris" stayed on the phone as transactions were completed, DeSpain said.

"Lt. Malone" called the next day to say a second outstanding warrant had been found, this one was issued by "Wisconsin State Police," and this time the man sent 10% of the $30,000 bail and he sent $3,000 via gift cards, DeSpain said.

Later on Monday, he called Madison police to report the fraud, DeSpain said.

The victim said both impersonators had southern accents and the calls came from 608-424-4015 and 608-247-5458, DeSpain said.

