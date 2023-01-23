Madison man’s OWI crash damaged power lines, closed Highway 151 in Dodge County, authorities say

A Madison man’s OWI crash damaged power lines and caused the closure of Highway 151 in Dodge County for a time on Sunday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, Dodge County deputies were sent to a single-vehicle rollover crash with a minor injury on Highway 151, north of East Salem Road in the town of Calamus, Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement.

Power lines were damaged and laying across both the northbound and southbound lanes of 151, forcing the highway to be closed. The southbound lanes were cleared, but the northbound lanes remained partially closed, Schmidt said.

The driver of the 2010 Honda Civic that crashed, Hector Espinal Aries, 55, was taken to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam for treatment and arrested for operating while intoxicated, Schmidt said.

A semi-trailer truck and two other vehicles were damaged because of the power lines coming down. Adams Columbia Electrical Cooperative responded for the power pole repairs, which resulted in another closure of Highway 151 while power lines were strung over the highway, Schmidt said.

Highway 151 fully-re-opened at the scene shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday.

