Madison man pleads not guilty to homicide in stabbing death of his daughter

While Travis Christianson was arrested and charged promptly, his preliminary hearing was delayed for nearly four months while he made efforts to get an attorney. Jessa Nicholson Goetz was eventually appointed for Christianson through the Dane County Criminal Defense Project.

Christianson, who is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, remains in the Dane County Jail on $1 million bail. If convicted of both charges he faces life in prison plus 60 years.

A criminal complaint states Dawn Christianson was asleep and awoke to find her husband, who was drunk, was preparing to drive to the store for more beer. She said if he did that, their relationship would be over. She said she would do it for him rather than risk having him drive drunk, the complaint states.

She also asked him whether they should sell their house.

Hours for alcohol purchases were over by the time she arrived at the store, so she headed home and was met there by Travis Christianson, according to the complaint.

Addrianna would have been an eighth-grader at Savanna Oaks Middle School in the Verona School District. Travis Christianson worked as a custodian at Glacier Edge Elementary School, also in the Verona district.