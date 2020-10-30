Madison man pleads not guilty to homicide in stabbing death of his daughter

A Madison man charged with stabbing his 13-year-old daughter to death and trying to kill his wife pleaded not guilty to homicide and attempted homicide charges Friday after he was ordered to stand trial.
At a long-awaited preliminary hearing for Travis M. Christianson, 44, Madison police Det. Lisa Fahrenbruch testified that Christianson's wife, Dawn Christianson, arrived at their Southwest Side home from a trip to the grocery store on July 30 and was met by her husband, who wielded a large kitchen knife. She asked him about their daughter, Addrianna.
"I already killed her," Fahrenbruch said Travis Christianson told his wife.
Fahrenbruch said Dawn Christianson told police her husband moved toward her with the knife making thrusting, stabbing motions. She said she was stabbed three times before managing to wrestle the knife away from her husband.
Police took Travis Christianson into custody after subduing him using a Taser. Addrianna was found upstairs, face-down in a bathtub with multiple stab wounds. Life-saving measures at the scene were not successful, Fahrenbruch testified.
An autopsy found Addrianna died from multiple sharp force trauma, including stab wounds to her head, neck, torso and extremities, Fahrenbruch testified.
Court Commissioner Scott McAndrew ruled there is sufficient evidence to hold Christianson for trial.
While Travis Christianson was arrested and charged promptly, his preliminary hearing was delayed for nearly four months while he made efforts to get an attorney. Jessa Nicholson Goetz was eventually appointed for Christianson through the Dane County Criminal Defense Project.
Christianson, who is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, remains in the Dane County Jail on $1 million bail. If convicted of both charges he faces life in prison plus 60 years.
A criminal complaint states Dawn Christianson was asleep and awoke to find her husband, who was drunk, was preparing to drive to the store for more beer. She said if he did that, their relationship would be over. She said she would do it for him rather than risk having him drive drunk, the complaint states.
She also asked him whether they should sell their house.
Hours for alcohol purchases were over by the time she arrived at the store, so she headed home and was met there by Travis Christianson, according to the complaint.
Addrianna would have been an eighth-grader at Savanna Oaks Middle School in the Verona School District. Travis Christianson worked as a custodian at Glacier Edge Elementary School, also in the Verona district.
