Madison man pleads guilty to reckless homicide in 2020 shooting homicide

A year and a day after 18-year-old Dembo Jammeh was found dead in a Far East Side parking lot, the now-20-year-old Madison man who shot him to death pleaded guilty and will likely spend at least 20 years in prison.

Jalyn L. Cain-Roberson pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree reckless homicide in Dane County Circuit Court as part of an agreement between him and the state that dismisses first-degree intentional homicide and bail-jumping charges.

Deputy District Attorney William Brown said the state will recommend a sentence including no more than 20 years behind bars, although the court will still have the option of ordering up to 60 when Cain-Roberson is sentenced on Sept. 17.

Cain-Roberson shot and killed Jammeh at the Red Roof Inn, 4830 Hayes Road, on June 30, 2020, after the two were involved in a dispute at a nearby gas station on East Washington Avenue, according to a criminal complaint filed last year.

Surveillance video showed Cain-Roberson following Jammeh to the hotel, where he was shot three times, including once in the heart. His body was found around 8:30 p.m. at the bottom of an exterior set of stairs.