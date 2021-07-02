Madison man pleads guilty to reckless homicide in 2020 shooting homicide

A year and a day after 18-year-old Dembo Jammeh was found dead in a Far East Side parking lot, the now-20-year-old Madison man who shot him to death pleaded guilty and will likely spend at least 20 years in prison.
Jalyn L. Cain-Roberson pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree reckless homicide in Dane County Circuit Court as part of an agreement between him and the state that dismisses first-degree intentional homicide and bail-jumping charges.
Deputy District Attorney William Brown said the state will recommend a sentence including no more than 20 years behind bars, although the court will still have the option of ordering up to 60 when Cain-Roberson is sentenced on Sept. 17.
Cain-Roberson shot and killed Jammeh at the Red Roof Inn, 4830 Hayes Road, on June 30, 2020, after the two were involved in a dispute at a nearby gas station on East Washington Avenue, according to a criminal complaint filed last year.
Surveillance video showed Cain-Roberson following Jammeh to the hotel, where he was shot three times, including once in the heart. His body was found around 8:30 p.m. at the bottom of an exterior set of stairs.
Based on the video, police identified Cain-Roberson as a suspect from Dane County Jail records and interviewed him at his home on Forest Run Court two days after the shooting, by which time Cain-Roberson had cut off his dreadlocks but acknowledged being the man police saw in the gas station footage. His aunt reportedly identified the jacket he was wearing in the footage as one she’d purchased for him.
Cain-Roberson’s $1 million bail was revoked Thursday. He’s been in the Dane County Jail since July 2, 2020. Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara agreed with Brown’s request for a “blended” sentencing hearing — meaning one in which people could testify by phone or video conference, as well as in person — because much of Jammeh’s family lives in Africa and might not be able to make it to Madison.
Cain-Roberson spoke Thursday only to say “guilty” and to respond in the affirmative to McNamara’s questions ensuring he understood and was agreeing to the proceedings.
At the time of the shooting, Cain-Roberson had two open criminal cases against him, according to online court records — one from Dane County for trying to flee police in a car and resisting arrest, and one from Jefferson County for possession with intent to deliver marijuana.
Under the plea agreement the Dane County case was dismissed. The Jefferson County case is set for a status conference on Sept. 24.