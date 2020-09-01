Madison man pleads guilty to multiple burglary, stolen vehicle charges

A Madison man who was described last year by police as a burglary and vehicle theft "kingpin" pleaded guilty Tuesday to 13 felonies in Dane County.
Cleaster L. Moon, 25, still faces four open cases elsewhere in Wisconsin — two in Waukesha County, and one each in Racine and Sauk counties, consisting of 21 felonies and 12 misdemeanors — mostly for similar burglaries and car thefts, according to court records.
Moon, appearing before Circuit Judge John Hyland by video from the Dodge Correctional Institution, pleaded guilty to nine counts of burglary, two counts of taking and driving a vehicle without consent and two counts of driving a vehicle without consent.
Each of the burglary convictions carries up to 21 years of combined prison and extended supervision because Moon was convicted as a repeat offender.
Each of the convictions for taking and driving a vehicle carries up to 10 years, and the convictions for driving without the owner's consent carry up to 14 years each, both with repeat offender penalty enhancers added.
A plea agreement between Assistant District Attorney Daniel Hess and Moon's lawyer, state assistant public defender Guy Cardamone, does not contain any proposed sentencing framework, so both will be able to argue for any sentence when Moon is sentenced on Nov. 3. Moon is currently serving a prison sentence after the revocation of his probation for a previous burglary conviction.
Another 17 felonies and 11 misdemeanors were dismissed as part of the plea agreement. Hyland can take Moon's conduct in most of those dismissed charges into account when he sentences Moon.
Court records state Moon and others who were charged with him in some of the cases took part in burglaries and car thefts in Dane County in August, September and October 2019. Moon's convictions stemmed from incidents in Madison, Oregon, Waunakee and the town of Bristol.
Going into Tuesday, there were 10 separate open court cases against Moon in Dane County. The plea agreement dismissed four of them.
One of the cases against Moon that was dismissed Tuesday was the one that led to his arrest in October. In that case, Moon and two others were arrested after police located a vehicle used by the three to flee from Shorewood Hills police following a burglary at a home there, a criminal complaint states.
The complaint states Moon told Madison police Officer Nick Cleary after his arrest that he had been "spiraling out of control" since he absconded from his probation agent, who had told Moon to turn himself over to police. The complaint, paraphrasing Moon, said "it is much like a drug, because it is like a high when he engaged in (this) activity."
Despite Moon's arrest, however, burglaries and car thefts have remained commonplace in Madison and other areas of Dane County.
