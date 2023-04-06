On the heels of a judge's decision last month that threw out the results of a blood alcohol test, a Madison man pleaded guilty Thursday to a hit-and-run crash that caused the death of a 14-year-old boy.

Because of the decision on March 13 by Circuit Judge Mario White, prosecutors agreed to dismiss all of the alcohol-related charges against Sadarius A. Goodall, 42, who was charged last year for the Jan. 15, 2022, crash that killed Jeremiah Broomfield, a La Follette High School student who was a passenger in a car that was struck while making a turn on Schroeder Road on Madison's Southwest Side.

A 12-year-old boy was also seriously injured in the crash.

Under a plea agreement, Goodall pleaded guilty Thursday to hit-and-run involving death, a felony that carries up to 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision. Assistant District Attorney Tim Verhoff said he agreed to cap his recommendation for prison at eight years.

Sentencing will be held at a later date.

Verhoff cited White's decision last month in which White said police did not have probable cause to arrest Goodall on drunken driving charges, or to make him submit to a blood draw, which had shown that after the crash, Goodall's blood alcohol concentration was 0.10%, just over the 0.08% limit for drivers in Wisconsin.

In his decision, White said that while Goodall consented to the blood draw, the consent was coerced because police had not noted enough signs of intoxication or asked Goodall to perform a field sobriety test before arresting him for drunken driving.

Homicide by drunken driving carries the same maximum penalty as hit-and-run causing death, but it also carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, unless a judge finds a compelling reason to impose something less.

Had Goodall been convicted of both crimes, it's far from certain he would have been sentenced to consecutive sentences for them. Because both charges arose from the same crash, sentences for both would more likely have run concurrently.

A criminal complaint states Broomfield was a passenger in a Hyundai traveling east on Schroeder Road and turning left to enter Kwik Trip's parking lot. A Ford Crown Victoria, later determined to have been driven by Goodall, was westbound on Schroeder Road at a speed estimated as high as 90 mph and struck the Hyundai.

The driver of the Ford fled on foot, but police went to the home of the car's registered owner and found Goodall there, though the car's owner at first said she had been the driver in the crash.

Police saw no injuries on her, while Goodall appeared to have facial discoloration from the deployment of an airbag. The woman later admitted Goodall was driving the car and she had gone to pick him up after the crash.

Goodall is currently serving a prison sentence for a heroin delivery conviction that will keep him in custody until July 2025, according to state Department of Corrections records. Before the crash, Goodall had been on probation for the conviction but that was revoked and he was sentenced to prison.