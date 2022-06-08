Madison man pleads guilty to being party to attempted homicide for 2021 near-fatal shooting

One of two men charged with the near-fatal shooting of a man last year on Madison's North Side pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Cordell K. Corner, 22, of Madison, pleaded guilty to being a party to a shooting that left a man with a gunshot wound to the head. As part of a plea agreement, a second count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, involving a second man who was also shot during the incident on Sept. 30, 2021, was dismissed, along with a reckless endangerment charge and a charge of illegal firearm possession.

Corner now faces up to 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision when he is sentenced on Sept. 30, the anniversary of the shooting, by Dane County Circuit Judge Chris Taylor.

There is no provision in the plea agreement between Assistant District Attorney Patrick Winter and Corner's attorney, Michael Yang, about the maximum amount of prison time prosecutors can request at Corner's sentencing hearing.

Corner's brother, Cortez M. Talley, 28, of Madison, is also charged with two counts of attempted homicide for the incident in the 1400 block of Northport Drive. During the incident, nearby buildings were also struck by gunfire but no bystanders were injured.

Talley's case is still pending before Circuit Judge Ellen Berz. No trial date has been set.

A criminal complaint states that police arriving at the scene found a man shot in the head and leg, and another who was shot in the leg but required multiple tourniquets to stop bleeding that could have been fatal.

The incident was captured on video, the complaint states, which shows Talley, without provocation, pulling out a gun, racking the slide and pointing it at several people. He then chased two men while firing at them. The video also shows Talley putting the gun up to the head of one of the men and firing it, the complaint states.

Corner was placed near the scene by cellphone records and an analysis of cell tower data. He was arrested on Oct. 11 getting into a vehicle that was also captured on video near the shooting scene. The Wisconsin Crime Lab also found that five of the nine bullet casings found at the Northport shooting scene were fired from a gun that Corner was carrying but tossed away just before his arrest, the complaint states.

