Madison man pleads guilty to accessing Libyan embassy money, lying on coronavirus loan form

A Madison businessman pleaded guilty Friday to two fraud schemes, one involving the use of bank account information belonging to the Libyan government to pay Wisconsin sales tax, another for lying on applications for coronavirus relief loans to fund a startup company.
Ahmad Kanan, 49, whose family owns two gas stations in Janesville, pleaded guilty to access device fraud for using the details of a bank account belonging to the Embassy of Libya Military Attaché to pay the sales and use taxes owed by a BP gas station in Janesville.
Kanan also pleaded guilty to wire fraud for lying on two Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications, part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, writing on his applications that he was not under criminal indictment, even though he had been indicted and was awaiting trial on the Libyan bank account scheme.
Kanan also deliberately misspelled his name on the applications as "Kanaan" to avoid detection.
During a plea hearing held by video conference, Kanan appeared from the Dane County Jail and wept before he entered his guilty pleas. He told U.S. District Judge William Conley, "I wanted to apologize to this honorable court" before being cut off by his attorney, federal defender Peter Moyers. Conley said those comments could be made when he is sentenced.
The access device fraud charge carries up to 10 years in prison and the wire fraud charge carries up to 20 years. Conley will sentence Kanan on Jan. 6.
Kanan was charged in September 2019 with device fraud. Court documents state Kanan's wife owns majority shares of a company that runs a BP gas station and a Clark gas station in Janesville, and Kanan runs the businesses.
In July 2017, a user of the state Department of Revenue's My Tax Account online service provided the Libyan Embassy's bank account details to pay $83,783 for sales tax, penalties and interest owed by the BP station. The same user logged in five months later and used the embassy's account to pay $108,052 in sales and use taxes for the BP station.
Another payment, for $35,370, was made from the embassy's account to pay the station's Alliant Energy utility bill, but it was never credited.
State Division of Criminal Investigation agents determined Kanan had made the payments.
Kanan appeared in federal court last September after a criminal complaint was issued, and appeared again the next month after he was indicted. He was allowed to remain free.
In June, the court issued a warrant for Kanan's arrest after the fraudulent PPP applications came to light. After his arrest in Vermont, he remained jailed. He was indicted for the loan applications in July.
According to the indictment, Kanan had made the PPP loan applications first to the Bank of Kaukauna, then to Cross River Bank in New Jersey, as chief executive officer of a technology startup called Altin Labs. State corporation records indicate the company is based in Milwaukee.
The company was highlighted last year after receiving seed money from a Wisconsin startup accelerator to develop a machine to monitor the performance of manufacturing equipment in real time.
Kanan, a former engineer at IBM in Vermont, was convicted there in 2009 for bank fraud, wire fraud and tax fraud and served a 37-month prison sentence, according to court records. As of 2016, he was still paying restitution for those convictions, records state.
