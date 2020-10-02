Madison man pleads guilty to accessing Libyan embassy money, lying on coronavirus loan form

The access device fraud charge carries up to 10 years in prison and the wire fraud charge carries up to 20 years. Conley will sentence Kanan on Jan. 6.

Kanan was charged in September 2019 with device fraud. Court documents state Kanan's wife owns majority shares of a company that runs a BP gas station and a Clark gas station in Janesville, and Kanan runs the businesses.

In July 2017, a user of the state Department of Revenue's My Tax Account online service provided the Libyan Embassy's bank account details to pay $83,783 for sales tax, penalties and interest owed by the BP station. The same user logged in five months later and used the embassy's account to pay $108,052 in sales and use taxes for the BP station.

Another payment, for $35,370, was made from the embassy's account to pay the station's Alliant Energy utility bill, but it was never credited.

State Division of Criminal Investigation agents determined Kanan had made the payments.

Kanan appeared in federal court last September after a criminal complaint was issued, and appeared again the next month after he was indicted. He was allowed to remain free.