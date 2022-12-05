Madison man pleads guilty in 2021 homicide, prosecutors to seek up to 20 years in prison

A 30-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced homicide charge in the shooting death last year of a 22-year-old Madison man at a gas station in the town of Blooming Grove.

Dane County Assistant District Attorney Lexi Keyes said the state will ask for no more than 20 years in prison for Trevon L. Adams, also of Madison, when he's sentenced.

Adams was initially charged with first-degree intentional homicide for shooting Kolby L. Bracey to death on Nov. 28 at a Kwik Trip at 4112 Milwaukee St. As part of a plea agreement to settle that case and 10 others, Adams pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional homicide and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Second-degree intentional homicide carries up to 40 years of prison followed by 20 years of extended supervision. Under state law, by amending the homicide charge to second-degree, prosecutors are conceding that they cannot prove that mitigating circumstances for the shooting did not exist.

According to the criminal complaint in Bracey's murder:

Adams admitted he shot Bracey twice, in the head and the chest, after being with him that morning and as Bracey sat behind the wheel of his SUV. He did not give police a clear indication as to why he shot Bracey and initially said he was too high on methamphetamine to remember what happened, but also said he believed Bracey was threatening his life.

After the shooting, he pulled Bracey out of the vehicle and fled in it. Police caught up to him on North Sherman Avenue near Roxbury Road and continued a pursuit onto Highway 30, then Interstate 94, Highway N, then back onto I-94, where the State Patrol and the Dane County Sheriff's Office set up spike strips.

The SUV struck the spikes but continued on for nearly four miles, exiting at High Crossing Boulevard and going through parking lots and across a grassy area, then onto East Washington Avenue where it headed west in the eastbound traffic lanes. A sheriff's deputy bumped the SUV and disabled it, and Adams got out and ran. He was caught by a police dog

Adams later told police he did not know why he had been arrested, claiming he had borrowed Bracey's vehicle and did not know Bracey was dead. Asked later why he had blood all over his clothing, Adams said, "I got nothing to explain."