A Madison man out on parole in a drug case was arrested Thursday for allegedly trying to deal heroin.
Rufus Reynolds, 55, was tentatively charged with three counts of delivery of heroin and possession with intent to deliver heroin, Madison police said.
Reynolds was taken into custody without incident following a traffic stop on his vehicle at about 9 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Moorland Road.
"The Dane County Narcotics Task Force recovered two plastic bags of heroin," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
They then searched the apartment where Reynolds had been staying, allegedly finding more heroin as well as money, cellphones and drug packaging.