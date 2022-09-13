Madison man killed wife then walked into path of semi, police say

A Madison couple is dead after the husband killed his wife Sunday at their Far West Side home, then walked into traffic twice to try to kill himself, dying the second time when he was hit by a semi on Interstate 90, police said.

Police have not yet released the names of the couple, both 45, how the woman was killed, or whether there was anyone else in the home at 6 Darien Circle where the murder took place. But people close to the pair identified them as Jason and Jessica Wray, and city property records show the couple owned the home where the killing occurred since 2014.

Speaking at a press conference Monday, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said that at about 3:20 p.m. Sunday people not at the couple's home reported someone in the home was dead, but details were limited.

Police went to the home and "it was apparent to officers on the scene that the victim had been violently physically attacked," he said. Emergency responders were not able to save the woman's life.

Barnes said police had no record of prior calls to the address and the couple was not previously known to them. Both were physician assistants at UW Health who graduated from the University of Iowa, according to their UW Health pages.

Police declined to say Monday if the couple had children or whether anyone else lived at the home. Photos on Jessica Wray's Facebook page show the couple with three young children.

As police were trying to locate the victim's husband, who they had determined was the main suspect in her death, calls began coming into dispatchers about a man on foot on the Beltline near Old Sauk Road who had been hit by a vehicle but then got back into his 2013 Honda CRV and drove to the interstate, according to Barnes and the State Patrol.

"There this man once again got out of his vehicle on foot and this time stepped in front of a semi truck," Barnes said. He was pronounced dead on the scene and later identified as the dead woman's husband, he said.

The collision occurred at around 3:36 p.m. in the west lanes of the interstate near Buckeye Road, State Patrol Sgt. Jason Holtz said in a statement.

Need help? Those who fear they may be at risk of violence from a domestic partner can call Madison's Domestic Abuse Intervention Services at 608-251-4445 or 800-747-4045 for help. Those in imminent danger should call 911.

The semi driver, a 71-year-old woman from Spokane, Washington, was not injured.

Sunday's murder drew a large police presence, including the Madison Police Department’s crime scene investigation unit, to the Darien Circle home.

On Monday, some lights remained on in the home, which features a basketball hoop in the driveway, hanging ferns on the front porch and a play structure in the backyard. The yellow police tape had been removed and there was no sign of a police investigation.

Barnes urged people in abusive relationships to contact police or others for help, and said police complete reports on all domestic violence calls, whether or not they are ultimately substantiated.

Aurielle Smith, who oversees violence prevention with Public Health Madison and Dane County, said it's more typical in very serious domestic violence cases that attackers had not previously been involved in the criminal justice system.

"If you are a victim of domestic violence or you know someone who you think may be a victim of domestic violence — we have to take these seriously," Barnes said.

State Journal reporter Barry Adams contributed to this report.