Madison man killed, wife seriously injured in crash near Durango, Colorado, authorities say

A Madison man was killed and his wife was seriously injured in a crash near Durango, Colorado on Wednesday, authorities reported.

The crash about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday happened near mile post 60 on Highway 160 west of Durango, a small city in southwestern Colorado near the New Mexico border, the Colorado State Patrol said.

Master trooper Gary Cutler told the State Journal in a phone interview Friday that a westbound vehicle made an unsafe pass, resulting in a crash with an eastbound vehicle.

The eastbound vehicle occupants were a 38-year-old Madison man, his 40-year-old wife, and their 4-year-old son. The man died at the scene of the crash, the woman was seriously injured and hospitalized, and the boy was in a rear-facing child seat and uninjured, Cutler said.

The occupants of the westbound vehicle were from Arizona and New Mexico, Cutler said.

Cutler said names would be released by the Montezuma County Coroner.

Coroner George Deavers told the State Journal in a phone interview Friday the name of the man who died was Jason Nielsen, and that he died from blunt force trauma from the crash.

Deavers said he he didn’t have the names of the others who were involved in the crash.