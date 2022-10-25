Madison man injured sergeant during arrest on gun, drug charges after domestic incident on East Side, police say

A man injured a Madison police sergeant when he was arrested on gun and drug charges after a domestic incident on the East Side early Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.

At about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a residence in the 1800 block of Fordem Avenue for a domestic disturbance, and a woman told them that an altercation had occurred between herself and her significant other, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

Officers were able to establish where the man, Javarius D. McAbee, 32, of Madison, was and when they went to arrest MaAbee he was seen trying to conceal a bandolier style fanny pack under his jacket. The pack was later found to be concealing a firearm, a 33-round magazine and illegal drugs, Lisko said.

McAbee resisted officers when they attempted to arrest him, injuring a Madison police sergeant who was treated at a local hospital for a suspected soft tissue injury and released, Lisko said.

McAbee was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance, and then booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of two counts of obstructing an officer, resisting arrest, resisting arrest causing injury, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, going armed while intoxicated, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and THC, domestic disorderly conduct, as well as outstanding warrants, Lisko said.