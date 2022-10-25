 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Madison man injured sergeant during arrest on gun, drug charges after domestic incident on East Side, police say

Javarius D. McAbee booking photo

Javarius D. McAbee.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A man injured a Madison police sergeant when he was arrested on gun and drug charges after a domestic incident on the East Side early Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.

At about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a residence in the 1800 block of Fordem Avenue for a domestic disturbance, and a woman told them that an altercation had occurred between herself and her significant other, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

Apartments typically have limited options for security. Consider using these tips to protect your apartment home.

Officers were able to establish where the man, Javarius D. McAbee, 32, of Madison, was and when they went to arrest MaAbee he was seen trying to conceal a bandolier style fanny pack under his jacket. The pack was later found to be concealing a firearm, a 33-round magazine and illegal drugs, Lisko said.

McAbee resisted officers when they attempted to arrest him, injuring a Madison police sergeant who was treated at a local hospital for a suspected soft tissue injury and released, Lisko said.

People are also reading…

McAbee was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance, and then booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of two counts of obstructing an officer, resisting arrest, resisting arrest causing injury, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, going armed while intoxicated, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and THC, domestic disorderly conduct, as well as outstanding warrants, Lisko said.

Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021

From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Researchers discover kids who play video games have boosted cognitive function

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics