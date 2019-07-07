Police siren lights (copy)
A 19-year-old Madison man was injured in a shooting late Friday on the city's North Side, police said. 

Officers responded to a report of a person shot near Packers Avenue and Warbler Lane at 11:58 p.m.

The man who was shot taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Madison police said.  

Police had not identified any suspects. They believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is not a danger to the public. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

