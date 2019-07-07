A 19-year-old Madison man was injured in a shooting late Friday on the city's North Side, police said.
Officers responded to a report of a person shot near Packers Avenue and Warbler Lane at 11:58 p.m.
The man who was shot taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Madison police said.
Police had not identified any suspects. They believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is not a danger to the public.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.