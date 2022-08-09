Madison man injured after confronting burglar in home

A Madison man was injured after confronting another man trying to break into his home on the Near West Side late Monday night.

The homeowner was working in the living room of his residence on the 500 block of Randall Avenue late Monday night when he heard someone enter his home, Madison police said. The man confronted the burglar and the two got into a physical fight. The homeowner suffered minor injuries but was able to force the intruder outside. Part of the home was damaged during the incident.