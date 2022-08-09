 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison man injured after confronting burglar in home

The Madison police arrested a 22-year man after he allegedly entered a Near West Side home and was confronted by the homeowner late Monday night.

A Madison man was injured after confronting another man trying to break into his home on the Near West Side late Monday night.

The homeowner was working in the living room of his residence on the 500 block of Randall Avenue late Monday night when he heard someone enter his home, Madison police said. The man confronted the burglar and the two got into a physical fight. The homeowner suffered minor injuries but was able to force the intruder outside. Part of the home was damaged during the incident.

Police officers, dispatched to the area around 11:10 p.m., formed a perimeter around the home and members of the department's K-9 and drone units assisted in a search for the suspect, police said.

The police arrested Ulises D. Gonzalez, 22, of Madison, for attempted burglary, battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

