Madison man injured after confronting burglar in home

A Madison man was injured after confronting another man trying to break into his home on the Near West Side late Monday night.
The homeowner was working in the living room of his residence on the 500 block of Randall Avenue late Monday night when he heard someone enter his home, Madison police said. The man confronted the burglar and the two got into a physical fight. The homeowner suffered minor injuries but was able to force the intruder outside. Part of the home was damaged during the incident.
Police officers, dispatched to the area around 11:10 p.m., formed a perimeter around the home and members of the department's K-9 and drone units assisted in a search for the suspect, police said.
The police arrested Ulises D. Gonzalez, 22, of Madison, for attempted burglary, battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
Balcony collapse, mud, arrests and booze: 2022 Mifflin Street Block Party in photos
Madison Fire Department personnel respond to the aftermath of a balcony collapse during the annul Mifflin Street Block Party April 30, 2022.
ANDY MANIS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Madison Fire Department personnel secure the structure at 544 W. Mifflin St. after a second-floor balcony collapsed Saturday.
ANDY MANIS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
UW-Madison Police Chief Kristen Roman responds to Saturday's balcony collapse during the Mifflin Street Block Party.
ANDY MANIS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Madison Fire Department personnel secure the structure in the aftermath of a balcony collapse during the annul Mifflin Street Block Party April 30, 2022.
ANDY MANIS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Madison Fire Department personnel secure the structure in the aftermath of a balcony collapse during the annul Mifflin Street Block Party April 30, 2022.
ANDY MANIS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Firefighters respond after a second-story balcony collapsed in the 500 block of Mifflin street during this year's annual block party.
EMILIE HEIDEMANN, STATE JOURNAL
A person in detained by Madison Police during the annual Mifflin Street Block Party April 30, 2022.
ANDY MANIS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Party goers during the annual Mifflin Street Block Party April 30, 2022.
ANDY MANIS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Party goers walk past an American flag during the annual Mifflin Street Block Party April 30, 2022.
ANDY MANIS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
More than 10,000 revelers, seemingly eager to celebrate the lack of COVID-19 mask mandates and gathering restrictions, attended the annual Mifflin Street Block Party on Saturday.
ANDY MANIS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Partygoers enjoy the annual Mifflin Street Block Party.
ANDY MANIS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Party goers during the annual Mifflin Street Block Party April 30, 2022.
ANDY MANIS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Police were on hand for Saturday's annual event.
ANDY MANIS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
A Madison police officer dumps out alcohol as a person is detained during the Mifflin Street Block Party. Madison police cited 45 people for offenses such as underage drinking and disorderly conduct, but took just one person to jail.
ANDY MANIS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
