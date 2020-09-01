Madison man inflicts deep bite wounds on Middleton man at Downtown apartment, Madison police say

A Madison man was arrested for inflicting deep bite wounds on a Middleton man at a Downtown apartment early Saturday morning, Madison police reported.
The 49-year-old Middleton man called out for help when he was attacked shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday, prompting a resident of another apartment to call 911, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
An arriving officer heard a man’s voice repeatedly screaming for “help” and the officer forced open the door when no one would open it, DeSpain said.
The officer found Leroy T. Doyle, 40, on top of the victim and dragged him away. Doyle had a gash to his forehead and was taken to a hospital. When released, he will be arrested on tentative charges of battery, burglary, disorderly conduct, and a parole violation, DeSpain said.
The man who was attacked said Doyle — who he knows, but not well — pulled out a window air conditioner to gain access to the apartment where he was hanging out. The man said Doyle was acting crazy, and repeatedly assaulted him, DeSpain said.
