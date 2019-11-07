A Madison man has been indicted on drug and gun charges by a federal grand jury in Madison, according to Scott Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
Donte Moore, 32, was charged with distributing heroin and fentanyl, possessing heroin and fentanyl with intent to distribute, possessing crack cocaine with intent to distribute, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, Blader said in a statement.
The indictment alleges that Moore distributed a mixture containing heroin and fentanyl on four occasions in August and September 2019. The indictment also alleges that on Oct. 9, 2019, he possessed 40 grams or more of a mixture containing heroin and fentanyl with the intent to distribute, and 28 grams or more of crack cocaine with the intent to distribute, and that he possessed a .40 caliber handgun and ammunition.
Moore faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each of the four distribution charges, and a maximum penalty of 10 years on the felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition charge. The charge alleging 40 grams or more of a mixture containing heroin and fentanyl, and the charge alleging 28 grams or more of crack cocaine each carry a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 40 years.