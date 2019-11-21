The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person killed in a Beltline crash Tuesday as Leroy C. Barnes Virghes Jr., 19, of Madison.
Barnes Virghes died at the scene of the crash that occurred about 12:50 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the Beltline in Monona.
Preliminary autopsy results confirm that Barnes Virghes died from injuries sustained in the traffic crash, the Medical Examiner's Office said.
Two others were injured in the crash. One of them was thrown from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries, authorities said.
Monona Police Chief Walter Ostrenga said the three were in a 2004 silver Chevrolet Monte Carlo that cut in front of another vehicle and ran off the Beltline into a ditch between Monona Drive and South Towne Drive.
