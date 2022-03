Madison man held woman at gunpoint in East Side convenience store bathroom, police say

A Madison man was arrested after holding a woman at gunpoint in the bathroom of an East Side convenience store early Saturday morning, Madison police reported.

Demarcus C. Willingham, 18, was arrested on tentative charges of attempted armed robbery, attempted sexual assault, disorderly conduct while armed, and false imprisonment, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The woman told officers called to the Kwik Trip in the 1600 block of Stoughton Road about 2:15 a.m. Saturday that a man crawled into her stall and threatened her with a gun, then demanded she perform a sex act on him when he did not receive any money, Fryer said.

A store employee, thinking something was amiss, announced "maintenance" to enter the bathroom so check on what was happening. The man then left the store on foot, Fryer said.

The woman described the man to police and they found him walking behind a fast food restaurant in the 3900 block of East Washington Avenue, and arrested him without incident, Fryer said.

The man had a BB gun on him when he was arrested, Fryer said.

