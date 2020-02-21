Madison man gets 12½ years in prison for 11 robberies

A Madison man was sentenced to 12½ years in prison on Thursday for 11 robberies and two gun charges, authorities reported.

Willie Champ, 19, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William Conley on Thursday after pleading guilty to the charges on Oct. 30, according to a statement from the office of Scott C. Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.

Between June 2018 and May 2019, Champ robbed eleven convenience and liquor stores in Madison, Fitchburg, and Oregon, and during 10 of those robberies, he brandished guns, Blader said.

After the last robbery, police stopped his vehicle and recovered a realistic looking AK-47 type airsoft gun that was used in five of the robberies. Police later searched his residence where they found a Taurus 9mm pistol that was used in four of the robberies, Blader said.

In addition to the robbery charges, Champ was charged with brandishing and using a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. The gun charges carried a mandatory minimum of 12 years in federal prison, and Champ was sentenced to an additional six months for the robberies, Blader said.

Champ also faces charges for an additional nine robberies in Dane County Circuit Court.