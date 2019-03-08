A Madison man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison because he was a felon in possession of a gun.
Tony Smith, 30, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William Conley in federal court in Madison on Thursday. Smith pleaded guilty to charges in October.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Smith was arrested Aug. 10, 2018 after he fired a gun at three people in a public parking ramp in Downtown Madison.
Nobody was hurt, and Smith drove out of the parking ramp by breaking through the exit stop arm.
Security video showed the license number on Smith's car, and he was followed by police to an apartment parking lot, where police made the arrest.
Police didn't find a gun in the car, but a shell casing was discovered in the parking ramp, and a person found the 9mm handgun near the apartment complex a day later, the gun owned by Smith's girlfriend.
Smith had requested an 18-month sentence, but Conley rejected the request, citing his record and background.
Smith will have three years of supervised release following the four-year prison term.
