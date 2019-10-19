A Madison man who shot another man to death last year and then tried to flee by attempting to carjack vehicles before barricading himself in an apartment building was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison.
Antonio R. Gentry, 37, told Dane County Circuit Judge Susan Crawford he was threatened in the past by Rayshawn Jackson, 24, and because of his own past traumas he was “easily startled or frightened” because of impulse control disorder, which he said he has been diagnosed as having, and that led to the shooting.
On May 16, 2018, Jackson drove up as Gentry and others were outside a Waunona Woods Court apartment building, on Madison’s South Side. Jackson’s father, who was there, knew of an ongoing conflict between Jackson and Gentry, so he told Jackson to leave. Instead, Gentry began arguing with Jackson, a criminal complaint states, and then Gentry shot Jackson in the head.
“My reason for shooting Rayshawn was because I feared for my life,” Gentry said in court Friday. When Jackson slammed his car door after being told to leave, he said, “Rayshawn made his move and I lost control of my impulse to protect myself.”
In a letter to Crawford, Laconda Williams, who is the mother of Gentry’s daughter, wrote that she was Jackson’s girlfriend for more than three years, and Jackson loved her children as if they were his own.
“Mr. Jackson was a loving young man with a big heart and a smile that would light up a room,” she wrote. “I loved that smile so much. Mr. Jackson was taken away from us too soon at a very young age due to Mr. Gentry’s actions. Mr. Gentry tried playing the role of God which he had no right to take another person’s life.”
She wrote that it was an “ongoing situation” that started after Gentry last got out of prison, in which he sent threatening text messages. Gentry claimed in court that Jackson was abusing Gentry’s daughter and that Jackson had twice threatened him with a gun.
Gentry’s lawyer, Terry Frederick, said that even though police found no gun on Jackson after he was shot, there was ample opportunity for someone to “spirit away” a gun before police could find it. He said Gentry sincerely believed Jackson could shoot him, and that Gentry, traumatized by years of poverty and violence and from having been shot twice in his lifetime, acted impulsively to defend himself.
“My client believes Rayshawn didn’t leave because he had a gun,” Frederick said.
Frederick asked for a sentence of 12 to 14 years in prison.
Assistant District Attorney William Brown, comparing Gentry to other recent homicide cases, asked for a sentence of 50 years in prison.
“There is nothing in the record that should convince you that Mr. Gentry could be a safe person to live amongst us,” Brown said, emphasizing Gentry’s 10 prior felony convictions, each of which bar him from ever possessing a firearm.
Crawford said without Gentry’s illegal possession of the gun the shooting wouldn’t have happened. She sentenced him to the maximum sentence of five years in prison and five years of extended supervision for possession of a firearm by a felon.
That sentence was added to the 25-year term she gave Gentry for second-degree intentional homicide, the charge to which Gentry pleaded guilty in August. That will be followed by 15 years of extended supervision.
“There is a need for extended confinement,” Crawford said. “You will be able to re-enter the community, but you will be an older man.”