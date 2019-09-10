A Madison man was sentenced Monday to 18 years in federal prison for robbing two taxicab companies, one while armed, and a gas station, authorities reported.
Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson also sentenced Eric Clay, 29, to five years of supervised release after he serves his prison term, according to a statement from Scott C. Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin. Clay pleaded guilty to the charges on June 5, 2019.
On Dec. 14, Clay and two accomplices robbed a Union Cab driver in Madison and several hours later they robbed a BP gas station in Sun Prairie. The next day, Clay and his accomplices robbed a Green Cab driver in Madison while armed.
Peterson said that Clay is a dangerous person and a “lengthy prison sentence [was] warranted to protect the public,” according to the statement from Blader.