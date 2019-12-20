Madison man gets 12 ½ years in federal prison for shooting man during drug deal

A Madison man was sentenced to 12 ½ years in prison Thursday for shooting a man during a marijuana deal, leaving him with a lasting injury, authorities reported.

James E. Taylor, 37, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley for discharging a firearm during a drug deal, which he pleaded guilty to on Aug. 19, 2019, according to a statement by Scott C. Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that

In April 2016, Taylor arranged to purchase marijuana from a town of Madison man and during the transaction, Taylor and the man got into a physical fight and Taylor pulled a gun from his pocket and pointed it at the man. The two continued to struggle and Taylor shot the man in the head, then stole the man’s marijuana, Blader said.

Taylor fled the state and was later arrested on an unrelated warrant in Rockford, Illinois.

In sentencing Taylor, Conley considered Taylor’s lengthy criminal history and the fact that Taylor kept going back to crime even though many people tried to help him. Conley told Taylor that he was out of time to change, and that the next time he commits a crime, he will likely go to prison for the rest of his life. Conley also noted that bringing a gun to a drug deal is tempting fate, and but for a chance intervention and life-saving surgery, the man that Taylor shot likely would have died, Blader said.

