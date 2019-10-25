A Madison man was sentenced to five years in federal prison for robbing an East Side bank last year, according to Scott Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
Albert Singer, 24, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge James Peterson after pleading guilty to bank robbery on July 25, 2019, Blader said in a statement.
Singer robbed the Chase Bank, 4225 East Towne Boulevard, on Aug. 11, 2018. He handed a teller a note stating that it was a robbery, and threatened harm if he wasn’t given money.
Singer was on state supervision for robbery at the time of the bank robbery, and is facing revocation in that case.
This case has been brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the U.S. Justice Department’s program to reduce violent crime. The PSN approach involves collaboration by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and communities to prevent and deter violent crime.
The charge against Singer was the result of an investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Madison police. The prosecutor was Assistant U.S. Attorney Corey Stephan.
