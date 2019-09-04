A Madison man was sentenced last week to six years in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine, authorities reported.
Bounmee Thor, 33, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley for possessing and distributing a total of 285 grams of meth in October and November 2018. Thor, who was on state probation for felony drug distribution when arrested in the case, had pleaded guilty to the charge on June 28.
In the fall of 2018, the West Central Drug Task Force received information from the Drug Enforcement Administration in Minnesota that Thor was bringing meth from St. Paul, Minnesota to a person in Eau Claire, according to the office of Scott C. Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
In October 2018, police obtained a warrant to place a GPS tracker device on Thor’s vehicle and confirmed that Thor was making multiple trips between St. Paul and Eau Claire.
On Nov. 27, 2018, Thor was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by Eau Claire police for speeding. He initially provided a false name, but eventually admitted his real identity, was arrested on a probation warrant and searched. The search revealed 58 grams of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, and Thor told police that the majority of the meth he possessed was for re-delivery to another person, who he would not identify, Blader’s office said in a statement.
Police were able to identify that person as Sylvia M. Erickson, of Eau Claire, and she later was indicted and pleaded guilty to distributing fifty grams or more of meth. Her sentencing is scheduled before Conley on Oct. 29.