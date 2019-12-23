Madison man gets 11 years in federal prison for bank robbery ending in crash after high-speed chase

A Madison man has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for bank robbery, authorities reported.

Jeffrey Parker, 40, was sentenced last week by U.S. District Judge James Peterson after pleading guilty to bank robbery on Oct. 3, Scott C. Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, said in a statement.

On Aug. 13, Parker robbed the Summit Credit Union in Portage while armed with a gun, zip-tying employees’ hands together to restrain them. Parker then fled in a vehicle that was pursued down Interstate 90 by police at speeds that exceeded 100 miles per hour, Blader said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Parker got off on East Washington Avenue in Madison, went through several red lights and eventually crashed into a FedEx truck, knocking it onto its side, Blader said.

In sentencing Parker, Peterson noted Parker’s lengthy criminal history that included a 10-year sentence to federal prison on a drug charge in 2006. Peterson said Parker was a ticking time bomb who had terrorized the victims in the robbery and endangered many more people during the high-speed chase, Blader said.

Near West Side homicide, school incidents top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.