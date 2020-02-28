Madison man gets 4 years in federal prison after 2nd conviction of passing counterfeit $100 bills

A Madison man was sentenced Thursday to four years in federal prison after his second conviction of passing counterfeit $100 bills, authorities reported.

Cornelius Stewart, 25, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge William Conley to three years for conspiring with others to pass counterfeit U.S. currency at numerous merchants in Wisconsin in early 2019, a charged he pleaded guilty to on Dec. 13, Scott Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, said in a statement.

Stewart also was ordered to pay $8,294.33 in restitution and received a year in prison based upon the revocation of his federal supervision for a prior conviction for passing counterfeit currency that will be served consecutive to the three-year sentence, Blader said.

In February 2017, Stewart and four other co-defendants were convicted of passing counterfeit $100 bills in southern Wisconsin during 2016. Stewart served two years in prison as a result of that conviction, and was released to federal supervision in early 2019.

