You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Madison man gets 4 years in federal prison after 2nd conviction of passing counterfeit $100 bills

Madison man gets 4 years in federal prison after 2nd conviction of passing counterfeit $100 bills

{{featured_button_text}}
Cornelius Stewart, counterfeiter, booking photo

Cornelius Stewart.

 Rock County Sheriff's Office

A Madison man was sentenced Thursday to four years in federal prison after his second conviction of passing counterfeit $100 bills, authorities reported.

Cornelius Stewart, 25, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge William Conley to three years for conspiring with others to pass counterfeit U.S. currency at numerous merchants in Wisconsin in early 2019, a charged he pleaded guilty to on Dec. 13, Scott Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, said in a statement.

Stewart also was ordered to pay $8,294.33 in restitution and received a year in prison based upon the revocation of his federal supervision for a prior conviction for passing counterfeit currency that will be served consecutive to the three-year sentence, Blader said.

In February 2017, Stewart and four other co-defendants were convicted of passing counterfeit $100 bills in southern Wisconsin during 2016. Stewart served two years in prison as a result of that conviction, and was released to federal supervision in early 2019.

From March through May of last year, Stewart supplied counterfeit $100 bills to four people who passed them at nearly 80 restaurants and merchants from Hudson to Beaver Dam. The group would make small-dollar purchases for which they would present the fake $100 bills in order to receive a large amount of change in legitimate currency, which the co-conspirators would bring back to Stewart in exchange for more counterfeit bills to pass, Blader said.

The charges in the case were the result of an investigation conducted by the Stoughton, Hudson, Madison, Middleton, and Beaver Dam police departments in coordination with the U.S. Secret Service, with the assistance of other police departments and sheriffs’ offices in Wisconsin. The prosecution was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert A. Anderson.

Man charged in Blue Mounds homicide, teen stealing Porsche top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics